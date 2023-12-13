Inter dramatic Champions League draw in the round of 16

The 0-0 draw at San Siro against Real Sociedad is a condemnation for theInter finishing in second place in the Champions League group and risks a very tough draw to the round of 16. Indeed, whatever happens, it will be very tough given how the groups are shaping up. Let's see the possible opponents of Simone Inzaghi's team in the next round.

Inter Champions League round of 16 draw? Manchester City-Real Madrid and… The Nerazzurri's possible opponents

Meanwhile, the teams that would be best avoided at all costs in the round of 16. First of all the Guardiola's Manchester City: a rematch of the Istanbul final already in the next round would be premature to say the least. And a red sticker for one too Inter-Real Madrid. The third most dangerous team appears on Bayern Monaco. A possible challenge to theArsenalwhich in the last two years seems to have returned to great levels and this season is flying in the Premier League (second, one point behind Liverpool after 16 matchdays).

Spanish pitfalls? Barcelona and Atletico Madrid they seem destined to win their group (unless Lazio performs against the Colchoneros) and they certainly wouldn't be soft opponents for Lautaro and his teammates in the round of 16. A glimmer of hope could come from Milan's group: if the PSG should not win on the field of Borussia Dortmund perhaps the German vice-champions would represent the best option for Inter. But it would certainly be a lucky draw amidst a thousand and thousand pitfalls.

Champions, Inter: mission failed with Real Sociedad. Napoli in the round of 16

