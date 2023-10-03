First European success of the season for the Nerazzurri thanks to the second-half goal by the French striker: first place in Group D together with Real Sociedad

Andrea Ramazzotti – Milan

Inter beat Benfica much more clearly than the final 1-0 indicated and took first place in their Champions League group. The Portuguese, already eliminated in the quarterfinals of the last edition, resist for a while, the first, but then are overwhelmed in a second half in which Thuram scores and Lautaro is denied by the miracles of Trubin, by a recovery by Otamendi and by the woodwork (two) the joy of a goal that he deserved. The derby between world champions with Di Maria and Otamendi, however, was clearly won Bull. Inzaghi smiles as he gets a very different performance from that of San Sebastian and also sees the path in Europe being a little more downhill.

BALANCE AND ERRORS — Simone changes four men compared to Saturday’s starting line-up in Salerno and prefers Pavard and Dumfries to Darmian. Schmidt sends both Musa and Cabral to the bench and Neres makes the center forward, with the trio behind him made up of Di Maria, Rafa Silva and Aursnes. Benfica has a very offensive attitude: they press high, they dribble, they have very technical and fast players who attack without fear. Inter are forced to defend themselves with a five-man line also because Di Maria, who was booed by the whole San Siro at the time of reading the line-ups for his (recent) past at Juventus, starts off strong and it takes a couple of Bastoni’s closures to limit it. The Portuguese have greater possession (54% at half-time), but when the Nerazzurri restart, they give the impression of being able to do harm. Especially if they use the game changer, weapon unsheathed too little. The first danger was created by a pass from Calhanoglu who caught Dumfries in the area, whose header went high over the crossbar. The most sensational chance, however, falls at the feet of Aursnes who, served directly by Bah from a lateral foul, finds himself alone in front of Sommer. A save from the Swiss is needed to avoid the 1-0 and save Inzaghi. Di Maria chipped the crossbar directly from a corner kick, while Inter showed up in Trubin’s area with Dumfries who from a good position, this time with his right foot, missed the target. Schmidt loses right back Bah to injury, replaced by the adapted Araujo, and, considering Antonio Silva’s absence due to suspension, finds himself with an unprecedented defense. Inter should also push on the left, but they make too many technical errors and the scoring opportunities created are not numerous. Calhanoglu builds one himself with a break in midfield, a buck and a conclusion that the Ukrainian goalkeeper easily saves. Another one happens on the right by Barella who shoots from the edge, forcing Trubin to stretch out to put it in a corner. Overall, the hosts were preferred, even if they pressed little and in the middle of the pitch they were unable to gain control despite their numerical superiority. See also The clause between FC Barcelona and Atlético that causes Griezmann to only play after 60 minutes

INTERNAL DOMAIN — The European vice-champions begin the second half with more sprint, more anger and determined to crush their opponents. In ten minutes of fire the Eagles they are on the ropes and San Siro turns into bedlam. Bastoni builds the first chance with a descent from him and a cross on which, hindered by Thuram, Dumfries misses the target with a header. A handful of seconds pass and Inter are once again within centimeters of the lead: first Lautaro hits the crossbar with his right foot, then as the action continues Thuram misses the tap in and Barella shoots at Trubin from two steps away. Pavard shows why he played for Bayern and was paid 30 million plus bonuses: with an acceleration he “burns” 50 meters ball and chain and serves the Bull, whose shot from the edge is deflected for a corner. Benfica is in disarray, no longer able to restart or find countermeasures and, after an exchange between Barella and Thuram, the Frenchman serves a delightful assist to Martinez who this time hits the post. The match takes on the characteristics of training (16-3 shots in the second 45′) because the guests are defenseless and the Nerazzurri continually sink: in the 17th minute they finally take the lead with a ball from Barella for Dumfries who hits it for the goal Thuram, validated after a VAR check. Almost three years after the last time, Lilian’s son rejoices in the Champions League. The monologue continues with a shot from outside by Mkhitaryan and a goal disallowed for offside by Dimarco: physically there is no match because Inter are going twice. Schmidt realizes this belatedly and midway through the second half he switches Rafa Silva and Kokçu for Chiquinho and Musa. Di Maria, on the other hand, continues to walk around the pitch, without touching a ball. Inzaghi responds with Sanchez in place of Thuram and Darmian for Dumfries, not very happy with the substitution. In a few seconds Lautaro was denied the goal first by Otamendi, who had made a sensational mistake by freeing his compatriot, and then by Trubin: these were two gigantic opportunities that would have ended the match. A Di Maria who isn’t at his best also leaves and former Viola Cabral enters, but Schmidt also adds Jurasek’s push for Bernat. Benfica goes all out, with Cabral alongside Musa and a very offensive 4-2-4, but it doesn’t create any danger. Inzaghi adapts by throwing fresh forces into the fray (Carlos Augusto and Asllani for Dimarco and Calhanoglu) and Trubin works another couple of miracles on Lautaro who despairs, but in the end celebrates the three points. See also Guizzo Lapadula, then Antenucci equalized from a penalty in the 95th minute: Cagliari-Bari ends 1-1