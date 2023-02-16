The former Nerazzurri boss will be in office until 2027. He will host the Under-20 World Cup in May

Former Inter Milan boss Erick Thohir has been elected head of the Indonesian football federation. Thohir, who is Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises minister and one of the most influential figures in Southeast Asia, comes to lead the federation fresh from one of the worst tragedies in its history. Four months ago in Iriawan, 135 people were killed in a crush at a stadium after police decided to respond to a pitch invasion by firing tear gas into the packed stands of Arema fans.

With the president — Thohir was the engine of the election campaign for the re-election of President Joko Widodo in 2019, he was head of the Indonesian Olympic Committee and from 2013 to 2016 he was the majority shareholder and president of Inter, while his brother Garibaldi is one of the youngest Indonesian billionaires. Thohir secured the majority of votes at an association meeting in the capital Jakarta. “Based on the counting of votes – the Indonesian federation reads – the general president of the for the period 2023-2027 is Erick Thohir”. See also F1 | Four Helmet-cams in testing in Bahrain

Media mogul — Thohir rose to prominence in the 1990s after founding media, sports and entertainment company Mahaka Group, which now owns Indonesia’s most widely read Islamic newspaper. He co-owns Oxford United and Indonesian Premier League club Persis Solo with one of the sons of Widodo, the Indonesian president. The Under-20 World Cup will take place in Indonesia in May.

