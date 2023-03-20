Today’s Equipe puts the Chilean former Inter striker on the front page, who is doing wonders. While the Argentine, who earns 13 times more, looks around for a change of scenery at the end of the season…

It looks like Messi, but it’s not. And maybe that’s even better. At least in this crucial moment of the season. In fact, the PSG star did not appear on the front page of this morning’s Equipe, but that of Marseille. That is Alexis Sanchez, portrayed from the back in a posture that recalls the more illustrious Leo.

But it is precisely the former Nerazzurri, now the true leader and driver of a team that owes him everything. Especially the second place in the standings at -7 from the club of the emir of Qatar, where the former blaugrana no longer makes a difference. Despite the thirteen times higher engagement.

Stamp — The “nino maravilla” earns 3 million net in Marseille, where he signed last summer after getting the green light from Inter who released him, and giving up the extra million that Galatasaray offered him. But the Chilean wanted a valid project in Europe, with the Champions League to be played and the idea of ​​playing it on all fronts. Not everything went as planned, especially in the Champions League, with the exit from the stage right from the group stage. Even if Sanchez still took some satisfaction away. Starting with the French cup where his Marseille was certainly eliminated in the quarterfinals by Annecy of Ligue 2, but after having kicked out Messi’s PSG in the second round. Even putting the stamp on the 2-1 completed by another ex from Serie A, Malinovskiyi. See also Villarreal achieves the draw against Juventus

Enamel — In Marseille, in short, Sanchez seems to have rediscovered the ancient enamel. They say it in numbers, never so profitable since Arsenal. In all, the goals so far are 16 in 34 appearances. The last two just last night, at Reims. Not discounted against a team that hadn’t lost in 19 rounds and even took the lead. But the Chilean, with Balogun’s advantage, responded with a free-kick, à la Messi, before doubling as a thoroughbred striker. What Leo is no longer able to prove in Paris where yesterday, in the home defeat against Rennes, he was even booed. Again, albeit with less consistent doses than a year ago, in the first post-elimination home match of the Champions League, still in the round of 16, but with Real Madrid.

Doubts — However enough to evoke doubts about the future: Messi in fact reaches the deadline, but has an option year to be enforced if there is an agreement with the club. A bit like Sanchez who, contrary to PSG with the Argentine, is considered increasingly indispensable by Marseille, beyond the three external braces, for the 12 overall goals in the league. One less than Messi who, however, earns 13 times more than the Chilean. For l’Equipe, Sanchez is a full 8 in his report card: a player with “superior mentality and talent”. All accompanied by a high rate of experience and leadership, as underlined by Tudor at the end of the match: “A lucky to have him with us”. See also Sensi is back: because a change of scenery has broken the negative spiral

Misunderstandings — They don’t say the same thing in Paris, evoking Messi’s future. Indeed, for l’Equipe, the club is asking questions about the Argentine, questioned in the stands and in the media. And that yesterday he wandered around the field, triggering a couple of unconvincing actions such as a pair of shots alternating with a high number of turnovers (26, double that of anyone else). On the future, however, Sanchez made things clear some time ago, after leaving the cup: “The worst defeat of my career, I’m not here to finish second”. His words are unequivocal, while Messi never loses his balance even when there are rumors of amazing offers from Saudi Arabia, enticing from the United States, melancholy from Barcelona. In the meantime, the Messi on the front page of the Equipe is that other one. What he decides and also makes the Marseille fans dream who want to keep him close. See also Unusual: they record a debutant player in Santa Fe trying to 'get a booger'

March 20 – 3.41pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inter #remember #Sanchez #France #celebrates #boos #Messi