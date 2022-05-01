The Nerazzurri go up 2-0 then suffer a little in the end due to Pussetto’s goal, but remain within two of Pioli’s team

by our correspondent Davide Stoppini

The league is still alive, the Scudetto is a game to be played. This is the verdict of the match in Udine: Inter pass 2-1, suffer in the final attempt to recover from Cioffi’s team but respond in the best possible way to Milan’s success, returning within two of the Rossoneri. Thanks to goals from Perisic and Lautaro in the first half, which made Pussetto’s goal in the second half harmless. And it is a heavy success for Inzaghi, after the fall of Bologna.

FIRST HALF – Inter takes the field with the psychological weight of a last minute victory for Milan: the hope of a link in the head becomes instead a match to start with a -5 in the standings. But Inzaghi’s team shows that they believe in it, not letting themselves be influenced. Udinese faces the 5 ‘with a shot by Pereyra after a successful bank, well saved by Handanovic, recovered after the painful forfeit of Bologna. But at 12 ‘Inter were already ahead: Dimarco’s corner, Perisic came out on the near post between Success and Becao and slipped in Silvestri. After all, just like Wednesday in Bologna, once again the Croatian outsider to open the markets. Here, however, Inter does not fall into the same mistake. Udinese reacts almost with nerves, with a shot from 20 meters by Walace that Handanovic rejects. The Nerazzurri, however, control the progress of Cioffi’s men without major problems. Moreover, the Friulian coach soon loses Success, to whom he had entrusted covering tasks on Brozovic: inside Pussetto. Dimarco still protagonist, among the best at Inter. Dangerous in the 17 ‘when he steals the ball from Molina and then sinks until he finds Silvestri rejected. Then Inzaghi’s defender is providential on Pussetto – 30 minutes – on Deulofeu’s cross from the left. At 37 ‘the key episode of the first half: Inter maneuver to the limit, Barella finds a brilliant hole for Lautaro, the Argentine’s touch below is rejected by Silvestri, Dzeko and Pablo Mari, the Bosnian, attack the loose ball moves the ball and goes to the ground. Referee Chiffi first lets play, then recalled by Var Banti reviews the action and concedes the penalty. On the spot goes Lautaro, yellow in the yellow: the right of Toro ends up on the post, then his header tap-in fixes the 2-0. Not for the referee Chiffi, who cancels because he does not notice that Lautaro’s shot was actually touched by Silvestri with his right hand after having ended up on the post. Another topic, another providential intervention by the Var that pushes Chiffi to validate. See also Tom Thumb and the quicksand

SECOND HALF – In the interval Cioffi replaces Arslan with Samardzic. Inter immediately had the chance to close the conversation: 6 minutes, Gagliardini called the postponement to Handanovic and with a header he triggers Dzeko, who ends up face to face with Silvestri with his left. Udinese try forcing, close Inter in their own half but almost never without becoming really dangerous. Rather, it is Inzaghi’s team, on the counterattack, that builds the chances for the third goal: on the 14th minute another play by Perisic that triggers Lautaro in the center area, whose conclusion with the left is returned for a corner by Becao. The minutes pass, Udinese arrives well up to the Inter trocar but never finds the right bet to enter the area. There would then be a chance in the 27th minute: Deulofeu’s free-kick from 20 meters, Handanovic gets to reject just close to seven, Udogie arrives on the ball who triggers Pussetto for the tap-in inside the small area. Suddenly, the result comes back into question. Inzaghi makes a triple change: in Vidal, Sanchez and Correa for Gagliardini, Dzeko and Lautaro. Cioffi instead puts Soppy in for Molina. Correa suffered a chance: minute 31, again triggered by Perisic, he went all the way on the left but the shot was rejected by Silvestri. Inside D’Ambrosio for Dimarco, the script of the match is written even if Inter try not to be crushed. At 33 ‘Vidal’s 1-3 was canceled, a result still in the balance. Cioffi believes in it, Inter does not manage the restarts well, Udinese still has energy to spend. Handanovic unravels a delicate situation in the area, Inzaghi is also forced to change a substitution during the race: in the final rush in Vecino for the injured Barella and not Gosens for Perisic. Five minutes of injury time, Udinese collects set pieces but never shoots on goal. On the other hand, it is Sanchez who puts the game to sleep by keeping the ball on the flag between ball possession and consecutive corners. There is no more time. 270 minutes from the end, the Scudetto is still dancing between the two souls of Milan. See also Klopp: "It will be a real Champions League match against Inter. Lautaro is among the strongest in the world."

May 1, 2022

