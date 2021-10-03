Four decisive changes by coach Simone Inzaghi for his Inter who overturned Sassuolo’s 1-0, turning 1-2 in a few minutes. Decisive Dzeko, undoubtedly, but also the protagonist of a very positive impact Federico Dimarco . And it is precisely from the Nerazzurri winger that, in the studios of Sky Sports, Alexander Billy Costacurta he wanted to talk by revealing a background on his … diet.

BRESAOLA – The former historical defender, now TV commentator, told an anecdote about the young Dimarco: “One evening we were in a restaurant together: I saw how he ate carefully and I understood what a professional he is”, he said Costacurta. “He had bresaola on his plate“. These are the words of the former Milan who therefore emphasized the professionalism of the Inter player also at the table. The player, who grew up in the youth sector of the Nerazzurri is becoming increasingly important in the squad of coach Simone Inzaghi and his secret is also the strict and healthy diet as evidenced by the story of the former Milan defender.