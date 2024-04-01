Inter, Dimarco-Alexis Sanchez: Empoli goes down

Inter beat Empoli 2-0 on Monday Night of the 30th matchday of Serie A and maintains the lead in the standings with 14 points ahead of second-placed Milan. The second star's Scudetto is ever closer for the Nerazzurri. It was he who broke the deadlock Federico Dimarco in the fifth minute of the first half: freed in the area by Bastoni after a start in a dubious position by Thuram, he scores with a counter-ball with a left foot. The double for the Nerazzurri comes with Alexis Sanchez in the 81st: served perfectly by Dumfries, the Chilean hits the net from two steps.

Inter, Bastoni, never easy after the break, we want to win them all

“Winning after the break is never easy, we came out of a moment in which we felt a bit tired.” These are the words of Alessandro Bastoni, Inter defender, who spoke to Dazn following the 2-0 home win against Empoli. “We started off strong, we wanted to make it clear that there would be no room for an Empoli team which still has quality and which I hope will survive. We are happy – said Bastoni – because we come from a break during which many have been around the world, it is never easy to score points after a period like this. Many games played, a lot of tiredness, we had a small gap, but our ambition remains to win all the games. Scudetto in the derby? We are only interested in winning it – underlined the defender – when and how matters little. We need to continue playing like this for these fans who are always so many at the stadium. Inter and national team? There are different coaches, even if the harmony is similar on both sides.”

Inter, Farris: “Scudetto in the derby? We want it as soon as possible”

Simone Inzaghi remains voiceless and his deputy Massimiliano Farris speaks after Inter's victory against Empoli: “A whim to take away from now until the end of the championship? I would like to take them all away – his words to Dazn -. Jokes aside, honestly we have never talked about the match in which to win the championship. There are still eight to go, we still have to do well to reach our goal. We certainly want to reach the scudetto as soon as possible. Now let's think about playing a good match in Udine, hoping to win without conceding a goal.” On Barella's performance and the progress of the match: “He had a season of the highest level, he came back in style after his goal for the national team. We managed the first half well, but in reality we did better in the second and the substitutions gave us a great hand.” We return to the Acerbi case and the choice to field him as a starter: “The coach always makes the final decision, there was quite an uproar, we spoke with him and when he told us that he had never said those words we all took his side. I've known him since his time at Lazio, he is a very good boy and absolutely not a racist. We hope that the chapter is closed”, the words of Simone Inzaghi's deputy. The Nerazzurri defense once again proved to be an almost impregnable bunker: “It means that the boys have quality, we give the ideas, but they have the tools to play the score. Our defenders have great mobility, and they are also always covered by the midfielders. It's a team effort that we are carrying out well “. Lautaro is a bit dull after an extraordinary season: “He was a bit tired, he arrived last and from the furthest away match. Everyone tries to provide him with balls to score goals, there's a dull moment or two, there's no arguing with that. The work he and Thuram do, but Sanchez and Arnautovic too, he gives us a big hand when not in possession.”

Inter-Empoli 2-0 Scoreboard

Inter (3-5-2): Audero; Pavard, Acerbi, A. Bastoni (31' st Dumfries); Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu (23' st Asllani), Mkhitaryan (38' st Frattesi), Dimarco (23' st Carlos Augusto); Lautaro (31' st Sanchez), Thuram. Available: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Bisseck, Sensi, Klaassen, Buchanan. All.: S. Inzaghi

Empoli (3-5-2): Caprile; Bereszynski, Walukiewicz, Luperto; Gyasi (37' st Cancellieri), Zurkowski, Marin, S. Bastoni (28' st Fazzini), Pezzella (28' st Cacace); Cambiaghi, Niang (37' st Right). Available: Perisan, Seghetti, Goglichidze, Kovalenko, Shpendi, Caputo, Cerri. All.: Nicola