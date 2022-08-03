The Digitalbits brand canceled from the Nerazzurri shirts

The tension between theInter and the main sponsor Digitalbitsafter the non-payment of the first installment envisaged by the agreement (in total from 85 million for the next four years).

The Nerazzurri had already obscured the sponsor’s brand on the occasion of the friendly match against Lyon, “censoring” the billboards, and on the official website. Now the new move: remove the brand from the team jerseys Spring and from those of the feminine, Inter Women.

Very concrete signs of the friction between Inter and Digitalbits, which could also lead to sensational choices on the first team jersey. Not surprisingly, the Nerazzurri have postponed the presentation of next season’s away kits, waiting to clarify the matter.

