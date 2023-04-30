Inter won 3-1 at home against Lazio and offered the best assist to Napoli to win their third Scudetto. A game, that of the Meazza, full of emotions and reversals in the face. An indomitable Lazio in the first half managed to keep the Nerazzurri at bay by taking the lead through Felipe Anderson fifteen minutes from the end of the first 45 minutes.

The second half is all from Inter who with a double Lautaro and with Gosens overturns the result by winning 3-1.