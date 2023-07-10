André Onana has yet to say goodbye officially, Anatoliy Trubin has yet to be snatched from Shakhtar Donetsk and an expert profile must still possibly be added to him. But in the meantime Inter are one step away from closing the third goalkeeper for next season, so at least Alex Cordaz has someone to pass the baton to after two years of militancy. It is Raffaele Di Gennaro, born in 1993 from Saronno who grew up wearing the Nerazzurri shirt and reached the Primavera side, left about ten years ago to begin a long series of loans throughout Italy.

The return

—

The card has no longer been owned by Inter since 2019, but has been summoned to the headquarters together with his agent – after returning from holidays in the Dominican Republic – to finalize the return to base: at list level his career in the Nerazzurri youth system is obviously invaluable, just like it was for Cordaz. Di Gennaro comes from Gubbio, in the last four seasons he has played in Serie C with various shirts and now he is ready to attack Simone Inzaghi’s third star as third goalkeeper. The simplest box to fill will thus be handed over to him, while the other colleagues will have to wait for market developments in the next few days.