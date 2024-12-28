Thirteen goals scored. Zero granted. Four wins in four games in all competitions. Since the 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League this month, Inter Milan have been virtually perfect. The last performance of the current Serie A champion was a resounding victory in Cagliari (0-3).

The victory put Inter level on points with Atalanta at the top of the league, ahead of a Dea who will play against Lazio this Saturday and will try to extend their winning streak to 12 games. Inter has a match pending against Fiorentina. Inzaghi’s men will face Atalanta in their next match on Thursday, in the semi-finals of the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Juventus plays AC Milan in the other semi-final.

Alessandro Bastoni put Inter ahead with a header after a Barella cross after the break. Lautaro Martínez scored his first goal in Serie A in almost two months when he volleyed home another Barella cross. Then Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty.

Inter has a match pending against Fiorentina

Before the Nerazzurri duel, Patrick Vieira’s Genoa won in Empoli 2-1 with goals from Milan Badelj and Caleb Ekuban; and Parma beat last-placed Monza 2-1 with a Lautaro Rodrigo Valenti header eight minutes into stoppage time to ruin the debut of new Monza coach Salvatore Bocchetti.

Check all the Serie A results.

Check the Serie A classification.