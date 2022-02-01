The reduced capacity to 50% will cause damage to the box office of 2.5-3 million euros. 150 nations will be connected for the championship match on Saturday

Full … halfway. The paradox of the old Meazza is that for Saturday’s Scudetto derby there would have been 200,000 requests and instead there will be just 37,700 privileged people at San Siro. This imposes the limitations due to the pandemic. And if you think that in the two previous rounds the capacity was limited to 5 thousand fans, a return to 50% of the capacity is welcome. Tickets already sold out, refrain time wasters.

Loyalty – In the first leg, before Omicron exploded, Milan had made cash by exploiting 75%. Inter will have to settle for a halved collection. The figure has not been disclosed for some time, but an estimated 2.5-3 million from the box office. And the club did not want to make money by raising prices. Indeed, the philosophy was to reward loyal fans, i.e. pre-pandemic season ticket holders, Inter Clubs and the holders of the fan card. The Milan fans will receive 4,350 second-tier blue tickets. Half of the 8,700 seats in the South. To find out the names of the VIP fans it will be necessary to wait until the hours before the match, but televisions from 150 nations will be connected and in the pre-match there will be initiatives with some great ex. See also Barcelona-Betis: schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups

Then Mourinho and Liverpool – Also awaited by the other thrilling challenges against Roma in the Italian Cup (Tuesday 8) and especially against Liverpool in the Champions League (on 16), Inter is preparing for other (half) full ones. The presale – at bargain prices – for Mourinho’s return to the stadium that so acclaimed him is already flying, while on Friday the pre-emption for the match against the Reds will start.

February 1 – 2:08 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inter #derby #thousand #San #Siro #sold #halfway #Milan #tickets