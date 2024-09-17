Internacional defeated Cuiabá 3-0, on Monday night (16) at Beira Rio, in the match that closed the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship Series A.

With the three points won at home, in their third consecutive victory in the competition, Colorado reached 38 points, in 8th place in the standings. Dourado remains in second-to-last place in the table with 22 points.

Internacional’s triumph was built with goals from Alan Patrick, with a penalty kick in the 10th minute of the first half, from the Argentine Mercado, in the 41st minute of the first half with a beautiful shot from the edge of the area, and from the Colombian Borré, in the 27th minute of the second half.



#Inter #defeats #Cuiabá #26th #Brazilian #Championship