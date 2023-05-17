The derby in the capital of Lombardy was resolved in favor of the ‘neroazzurros’, who had won the first leg 0-2 and were able to win again at home 1-0. The Italian team will once again play a final of the highest European competition 13 years later.

The final of the most important tournament on the continent at the club level already has its first protagonist. After a complex knockout series against their city rival, AC Milan, Inter Milan is one game away from accomplishing the feat and raising their fourth “orejona”.

Those led by Simone Inzaghi prevailed by the minimum in the ‘derby della madonnina’, after the ten ‘neroazzurro’, Lautaro Martínez, defined the left post of the rival goalkeeper, after a pass in the area from his teammate, Romelu Lukaku .

Now, Inter awaits a rival for its first Champions League final in 13 years, the opponent will come out of the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, to be played tomorrow, May 17, and in which they are tied at one goal on the scoreboard global.

News in development…