Internacional thrashed Esportivo by 4-1, this Saturday (11) at the Beira-Rio stadium, in a match valid for the 11th, and last, round of the first phase of the Campeonato Gaúcho. With this result, Colorado closed this stage of the competition in second place with 22 points.

Despite winning in the end, Internacional saw Esportivo (who, with the setback, finished the first phase in second place with six points and were relegated) opened the scoring after seven minutes of ball rolling with Xandy.

But Colorado needed just nine minutes to equalize with Maurício’s volleyed finish from Wanderson’s cross. The turnaround came in another move by Wanderson on the left, but this time for a low finish by striker Luiz Adriano.

In the final stage, Internacional increased its advantage thanks to goals from Alan Patrick, in the 14th minute, and Alemão, in the 40th minute.

With this result, and Grêmio’s goalless draw with Ypiranga-RS, also this Saturday, the semifinal of Gaúcho was with the following clashes: first place Grêmio measures forces with fourth place Ypiranga-RS, while second place Internacional takes Caxias, the third.