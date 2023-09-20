Benjamin Pavard will make his debut in the Nerazzurri shirt tomorrow evening in San Sebastian against Real Sociedad. He will take the place of Matteo Darmian in a defense that will be made up of De Vrij and Bastoni. Acerbi threatens both, but, having played 90 minutes in the derby after a long inactivity, he could be dosed ahead of Empoli. Pavard, paid 30 million plus 3 in bonuses, was the second most expensive purchase of the Nerazzurri’s summer signing campaign and represents a “luxury” given that he has the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the Champions League won with Bayern on his trophy cabinet.

CALHA INJURY

—

Calhanoglu’s injury (left adductor discomfort), which is added to the defection of the winger Cuadrado (inflammation of the left Achilles tendon), forces Inzaghi to change the midfield because the Turk would certainly have been a starter. For his replacement the most logical option seems to be Asllani, for whom Simone spent nice words in the conference, but also pay attention to the other possible solutions such as for example Mkhitaryan (with Frattesi and Barella as midfielders), Barella (with Frattesi and Mkhitaryan as midfielders ) or Klaassen (with Barella and Frattesi or Mkhitaryan as midfielders). The Piacenza coach will decide tomorrow. The other doubt is on the left flank with Dimarco and Carlos Augusto on the ballot. Inzaghi’s idea, compared to Saturday, is to make 2-3 rotations, no more. On Sunday in Empoli, however, the turnover will be larger. In attack there is room for Lautaro and Thuram: Arnautovic hopes to be a starter at Castellani.