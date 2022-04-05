First real weekly training in view of Verona for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. As always at the restart, the session was preceded by a video session to review the mistakes made on Sunday evening against Juve. Then everyone on the field, with the group finally complete, even if on Saturday (6 pm) Lautaro will miss due to disqualification. The other new line-up could concern the defense, with De Vrij undermining D’Ambrosio despite the set-up with central Skriniar who did very well in Turin. The certainty is that the Inter public will respond as usual present. The newfound enthusiasm after the victory over Juve and Milan’s draw with Bologna led to the sale of 7 thousand tickets in a day and a half. With Verona, it could reach 60 thousand.