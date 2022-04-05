The Dutchman could return from 1 ‘on Saturday, even if the set-up with central Skriniar is going great. Tucu favored over Sanchez to replace the suspended Lautaro. 7,000 tickets sold in a day and a half
First real weekly training in view of Verona for Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. As always at the restart, the session was preceded by a video session to review the mistakes made on Sunday evening against Juve. Then everyone on the field, with the group finally complete, even if on Saturday (6 pm) Lautaro will miss due to disqualification. The other new line-up could concern the defense, with De Vrij undermining D’Ambrosio despite the set-up with central Skriniar who did very well in Turin. The certainty is that the Inter public will respond as usual present. The newfound enthusiasm after the victory over Juve and Milan’s draw with Bologna led to the sale of 7 thousand tickets in a day and a half. With Verona, it could reach 60 thousand.
Two doubts
–
Having cleared up the calf problem accused on March 8 in Liverpool, De Vrij has a few days ahead of him to regain his best condition. D’Ambrosio played great as a right hand arm and Skriniar proved to be a rock also in the center, but the Dutchman can be very useful in setting, especially if Tudor decides to mark Brozovic as a man. Dumfries and Perisic (who entered a warning after the Stadium warning) remain ahead of Darmian and Gosens, with Barella, Brozo and Calhanoglu untouchable in the middle of the field. Certainly a Dzeko shirt too, with Correa ahead of Sanchez for the other shirt in attack.
April 5 – 18:51
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Inter #Vrij #paws #Correa #front #Verona #thousand
Leave a Reply