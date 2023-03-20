«A defeat that hurts, we really wanted to do well against Juve who certainly played a good game and we could have done better. We take responsibility for this defeat as we do for all others in this championship. We have to improve because nine defeats are a lot for a team like ours. After the break we will go back to work and try to recover in the best possible way». Matthew Darmian, on DAZN, he talked about the match against Juventus and also dwelt on the hand ball on the occasion of the goal scored by the black and whites. «There are no clear images? The episode weighs in at the end of the game, then the goal action is born from that episode. I don’t know what to say, it’s quite obvious and I don’t have to say anything else. Today went badly and we can’t do anything but lick our wounds, but the images are clear enough”he added.