«A defeat that hurts, we really wanted to do well against Juve who certainly played a good game and we could have done better. We take responsibility for this defeat as we do for all others in this championship. We have to improve because nine defeats are a lot for a team like ours. After the break we will go back to work and try to recover in the best possible way». Matthew Darmian, on DAZN, he talked about the match against Juventus and also dwelt on the hand ball on the occasion of the goal scored by the black and whites. «There are no clear images? The episode weighs in at the end of the game, then the goal action is born from that episode. I don’t know what to say, it’s quite obvious and I don’t have to say anything else. Today went badly and we can’t do anything but lick our wounds, but the images are clear enough”he added.
-You’re back in the national team, a deserved call-up. Did Inter seem unloaded in today’s match?
Thank you, the call-up to the national team makes me proud: wearing that shirt is a unique thing, I’m happy to go back. We had to do better with the ball, they defended well, but we could have done better, we’ll work on this aspect.
– Sensation on the goal in which Dumfries narrows the diagonal and then decides to protect the goal instead of seeing Kostic and you arrive late. How do you remember the action of the network?
Surely on the pitch you make quick choices and you have to be lucid in seconds. Many times you make the wrong choice: we could have moved by department. I think Dumfries followed Vlahovic’s cuts. I tried to get to Kostic, but he also made a good shot.
