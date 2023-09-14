Inzaghi finds all his players back from commitments with their national teams, with the exception of Sanchez. Sensi also available
48 hours before the Milan derby, Simone Inzaghi has all the players. The South Americans also returned from their commitments with the national teams, except Sanchez who had organizational problems with the flights. Cuadrado, whose condition needed to be assessed after some physical problems he suffered against Colombia, has carried out personalized work and will be managed by the Nerazzurri coach.
who on defense?
Sensi and Acerbi have recovered and the defender could threaten De Vrij in the starting eleven due to his ability to limit physical attackers, such as Giroud. Frattesi, then, despite the double in the national team, he should at least initially sit on the bench.
