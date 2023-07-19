Here the twist begins to take shape, with the features of Juan Cuadrado. Always very smiling, the Colombian landed shortly after 9.00 pm at Linate airport with a scheduled flight from Madrid, he will spend the evening in Milan and then carry out his medical tests tomorrow morning, at 8.30 am, which as usual will be divided into two parties, between the Humanitas clinic and sports fitness at Coni. If no unexpected emerges from the tests, the winger will go to Viale della Liberazione to sign the contract that will bind him to Inter for next season with a net salary of 2.5 million euros.