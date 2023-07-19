The Colombian who left Juventus is ready to sign a one-year contract for 2.5 million with the Nerazzurri
Here the twist begins to take shape, with the features of Juan Cuadrado. Always very smiling, the Colombian landed shortly after 9.00 pm at Linate airport with a scheduled flight from Madrid, he will spend the evening in Milan and then carry out his medical tests tomorrow morning, at 8.30 am, which as usual will be divided into two parties, between the Humanitas clinic and sports fitness at Coni. If no unexpected emerges from the tests, the winger will go to Viale della Liberazione to sign the contract that will bind him to Inter for next season with a net salary of 2.5 million euros.
the story
—
Cuadrado, 35, has remained unemployed after eight seasons spent with the Juventus shirt. At the end of the championship, a renewal was discussed, but an agreement was not reached to continue together due to the economic distance between supply and demand. Simone Inzaghi has always been an admirer of him, in this way he will have a level and experience replacement on the right wing, where Dumfries generally operates.
