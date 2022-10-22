Two goals ahead (Barella and Lautaro), Cabral and Ikoné restarted, then Toro’s 3-2, Jovic’s new equalizer and a jab a few seconds from the end of the Armenian

From our correspondent Vincenzo D’Angelo

Crazy, you can’t get any crazier. Inter beat Florence in the photo finish, at the last centimeter of a marathon that dominated for long stretches but which could have ended in a draw due to the errors of individuals and more. But then the Nerazzurri soul came out, in its essence, with the carom born from a postponement of Venuti on Mkhitaryan: ball in the net, 4-3 Inter and Napoli returning – at least for one night – five points away. Three points that could weigh a lot at the end of the year and on which there is the signing of a super Lautaro and the rediscovered Barella: third consecutive match with the two to sign between the championship and the Champions League: for those looking for the faces of recovery, here you are.

QUALITY AND MADNESS – Not even the time to take the measures, that Inter are already ahead. Fiorentina misses the dribble at the exit, Lautaro wins a tackle on the trocar and then first in counterbalance finds the corridor for Barella, who hits in the most difficult way, with the right winger, and holes in the corner. Twelve minutes later, here is the encore: another mistake in setting the viola and from a contrast in the Nerazzurri half the ball shoots towards Lautaro, height of the midfield circle. The Bull turns and points his opponents in speed, Martinez Quarta backs away too much, makes him reach the limit and when he confronts him he blows himself up with a double feint. And the left caress of Toro is worth the Nerazzurri’s doubling. Inter are in control, Fiorentina are in total confusion and before the Nerazzurri’s doubling they had also lost Gonzalez due to a problem with the flexors of the left thigh. He was replaced by Ikoné, who frightened Onana on two occasions between the two Inter goals, but did not frame the goal. Viola tries to put in some competitive spirit and push with the nerves. From a cross by Biraghi, Bonaventura arrives late and sends out, but after the conclusion he is overwhelmed by a wicked and dangerous intervention by Dimarco: Valeri sees nothing, the Var thinks about calling the referee who retraces his steps but does not not even Dimarco warns, author of a dangerous and useless intervention, as a red player. From the spot (33 ‘) Cabral displaces Onana and reopens the race. See also F1 | Barcelona: with 18 inches, one stop is easier

BUCK AND ANSWER – The first five minutes of the second half are of study, then Italiano redesigns the Viola: Duncan out, Jovic inside and passage to 4-2-3-1: striving, with nothing to lose. And the thrust of Fiorentina immediately frightened Inter: Biraghi’s cross from the back that cuts across the small area without finding friendly deviations. But shortly after comes the tie: Kouamé throws Ikoné deep which points Acerbi and then places the left-handed inside on the long pole. The ball kisses the lower part of the crossbar and slips into the net, for the Franchi party. Inzaghi tries to catch a spark from the bench, changing the exterior. But then the dynamite is still there, on the feet of number ten of him. It is 25 ‘when Lautaro is put down by Terracciano in the area: for the referee it is a penalty, for the offside assistant. The Var clarifies everything and sends the Argentine from the spot: violent and angled blow and run under the guest sector in delirium. See also Totti: "Dybala to Roma? Had it been up to him alone, he could have come. Zaniolo? I talked to him, but ..."

FINAL THRILLS – At 15 ‘from the end, Inter gets back in control, but Inzaghi commits an own goal by calling super Lautaro for Bellanova on the bench. A former full-back for a striker, the intent to close is so evident that Fiorentina takes courage, starts throwing the ball forward and Inter have no more weapons to restart and keep the ball. And as logic would have it, at 90 ‘here is the joke at the umpteenth scrum: Milenkovic extends his head, De Vrij loses Jovic who in a half turn on the fly strikes Onana. Over? Not at all, the incredible happens at the last attack: Barella runs off to the right, crosses low shot weakly, Venuti sweeps ahead on Mkhitaryan and the carom ends behind Terracciano. Inter wins, dominating first, then suffering and clinging to luck and a second from the gong. Three very heavy points to hold on to the championship train. See also De Vrij aside but only as a precaution. Is he back in the derby?

