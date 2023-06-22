Inter now focuses on the will of Romelu Lukaku and Davide Frattesi. After the double assault by Milan, which can count on the money from the sale of Tonali while the Nerazzurri have empty coffers (and are unable to buy without sales), the viale della Liberazione club has not raised the white flag. Above all on Big Rom’s stay in Milan. The Belgian, who in recent days had been probed through Chelsea as well as by Juventus, had reaffirmed his strong bond with the Nerazzurri shirt and his willingness to stay at Pinetina. Concept reaffirmed even when a proposal of 25 million euros a year was made to him (complete with the purchase of the card, owned by the Blues) by Al Hilal. Inter know that negotiating with Boehly’s men won’t be easy at all, especially now that there are two clubs that have expressed their willingness to buy the Belgian, but to secure a new loan, they bet on the choice made by the player and on his ability to enforce it. In his career he has always succeeded …