Inter now focuses on the will of Romelu Lukaku and Davide Frattesi. After the double assault by Milan, which can count on the money from the sale of Tonali while the Nerazzurri have empty coffers (and are unable to buy without sales), the viale della Liberazione club has not raised the white flag. Above all on Big Rom’s stay in Milan. The Belgian, who in recent days had been probed through Chelsea as well as by Juventus, had reaffirmed his strong bond with the Nerazzurri shirt and his willingness to stay at Pinetina. Concept reaffirmed even when a proposal of 25 million euros a year was made to him (complete with the purchase of the card, owned by the Blues) by Al Hilal. Inter know that negotiating with Boehly’s men won’t be easy at all, especially now that there are two clubs that have expressed their willingness to buy the Belgian, but to secure a new loan, they bet on the choice made by the player and on his ability to enforce it. In his career he has always succeeded …
ANOTHER SCENARIO
On Frattesi the matter is more complex: with him there is a general agreement on the engagement, ditto on the evaluation with Sassuolo (around 35 million, including the price tag of Mulattieri, valued at 8-9 million and requested by Sampdoria and Bologna). As far as the Roman midfielder is concerned, however, the bond is less strong than Lukaku. Here the risk of encountering a new Bremer case, long-promised husband of Inter last summer and then moved from Turin to Juventus, is strong. Because without the immediate sale of Brozovic, Inter don’t have the money to fight back against Milan which therefore has a cleared highway against Sassuolo. Despite the excellent relationship with the CEO neroverde Carnevali, Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin can only be helped by Frattesi, if he says he prefers the Nerazzurri destination (but will he really do it?), or by a quick agreement with Al Nassr for Brozovic. Otherwise it will be overtaking and mockery of the Devil.
