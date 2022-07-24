The words of the Argentine: “It’s a start to the season in which we have to feel good, we are training a lot: they were fresher”

Speaking to Inter TV after the defeat against Lens, Joaquin CorreaInter striker, spoke about the match like this: “It’s a start to the season in which we have to feel good, we are training a lot: they were fresher, this made the difference. We have to keep working, we miss them a lot. : we must stick together Today we happened to lose, so we improve and move on.

We are not all in shape yet, our legs are heavy: but it’s normal, the coach told us that we have to keep working. We need to try to be fresher in the next matches to get to the first of the championship. Lukaku? He is doing well, we are trying to find the plays: today we did not succeed but we have other games to improve “. See also F1 | Vettel: the return by scooter authorized by a commissioner

23 July – 21:50

