Even Inzaghi gave up on the Argentine: not even a minute with Monza. And Alexis can come back, free
Like a déjà vu: “Hey amigo, do you remember me?”. And yes, Alexis Sanchez is knocking on Appiano Gentile’s door again, just a year after organizing the move from Milan to Marseille. Il Niño in France is back “Maravilla”: 14 goals and three assists in 35 Ligue 1 games, plus two more goals in the Champions League and in the French Cup. In short, the feeling is that perhaps Inter gave up too lightly on the Chilean’s talent and tears and are now seriously thinking of making him available to Simone Inzaghi, with whom he has already won an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup. Indeed, to be honest, Inzaghi owes his first title as Inter coach to Sanchez: in fact, the 2022 Super Cup was decided by Alexis just a few seconds after penalties. It was there that he started the catchphrase of the “lion in a cage”, because “Hey amigo, the champions are like this …” to put it to Sanchez. The Chilean is free and is waiting for news: he would rush back to Milan, with even more desire than before. But for the return to come true, the transfer of Correa is necessary.
The Argentine is at an all-time low in the Nerazzurri: on Saturday Inzaghi didn’t even allow him the final lead in the success against Monza, even advancing Mkhitaryan in line with the striker after replacing Lautaro with a midfielder. Very clear message: even Simone has lost faith in his protégé, who hasn’t had an impact in these parts as he was expected and who now has to deal with an uncomfortable situation. No concrete offers have arrived at Inter but now the club is ready to evaluate the loan transfer as well. Correa still thinks he can be useful, however, ten days before the end of the market, forcing his stay would be a huge risk.
