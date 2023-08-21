Like a déjà vu: “Hey amigo, do you remember me?”. And yes, Alexis Sanchez is knocking on Appiano Gentile’s door again, just a year after organizing the move from Milan to Marseille. Il Niño in France is back “Maravilla”: 14 goals and three assists in 35 Ligue 1 games, plus two more goals in the Champions League and in the French Cup. In short, the feeling is that perhaps Inter gave up too lightly on the Chilean’s talent and tears and are now seriously thinking of making him available to Simone Inzaghi, with whom he has already won an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup. Indeed, to be honest, Inzaghi owes his first title as Inter coach to Sanchez: in fact, the 2022 Super Cup was decided by Alexis just a few seconds after penalties. It was there that he started the catchphrase of the “lion in a cage”, because “Hey amigo, the champions are like this …” to put it to Sanchez. The Chilean is free and is waiting for news: he would rush back to Milan, with even more desire than before. But for the return to come true, the transfer of Correa is necessary.