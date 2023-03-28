He had left in 2021 because he did not accept the economic downsizing imposed by Suning and because relations with the management were worn out. Inzaghi, his replacement, lifted 3 trophies, but not the Scudetto

“Fc Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract with the coach Antonio Conte. The whole club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work he has done, which culminated with the conquest of the nineteenth Scudetto. Antonio Conte will remain forever in the history of our club”. Here is the press release with which the viale della Liberazione club and the Lecce coach sanctioned their divorce on 26 May 2021, interrupting a contract that would have been valid until 30 June 2022. Conte and his staff left pocketing a severance pay from over 14 million gross that Zhang’s company would have recovered half if Antonio had sat on a Serie A bench by 31 December 2021. It didn’t happen since he found a new job, but in England, where on 2 November 2021 has been made official as the new manager of Tottenham. See also Lo Spezia except one day early, the party at Ferdeghini: hundreds of fans waited for the bus in the night

You draw — It is useless to hide that Conte’s farewell has left its aftermath in viale della Liberazione. Zhang, who was close to him and who in August 2020 had won the “bet” to keep him despite the zero relations with Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin, hoped that the Scudetto coach would not leave a handful of days before the party for a title that Pinetina had been missing for 11 years. And instead the president had heard Conte say that he would not remain in a weakened team, that he would soon lose Hakimi and, in August, also Lukaku. The parties reached an agreement on the severance package, but the rift was violent and few in the Nerazzurri headquarters regretted a farewell that was actually experienced as… a liberation. Relations between the headquarters and Appiano Gentile have returned to being serene and with Inzaghi many of the tensions caused by the television outbursts or in the Salento press conference have disappeared. The Scudetto did not arrive with Simone, but, in a year and a half of “reign”, two Italian Super Cups and an Italian Cup. Now the former Lazio’s Inter adventure seems to have reached a critical point thanks to the 9 defeats in 27 championship days, but to “shoot” the season he still has the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the Italian Cup at his disposal. Thus he can drive away the ghost of Antonio and of the other candidates to succeed him (De Zerbi, Thiago Motta and Simeone). See also WTCR | Five rainbow stripes in the Cyan Lynk & Co 2022 livery

SERIAL WINNER — Beyond the relationships that have no longer been idyllic after the outbursts of summer 2020, the Inter management recognized and recognizes Conte for being a “serial” winner, one of the few technicians around capable of guaranteeing a return from. .. Scudetto and to make the most of the group that is made available to him. To bring him back to Appiano, however, an agreement on the technical program would have to be found because it is not at all obvious (far from it…) that the coach would agree to work in a company which, instead of investing, should produce profits on the market by selling a few pieces valuable. An agreement should also be sought on salary: when he arrived in 2019 he was earning 12 million net plus 2 in bonuses per season and did not have the advantages of the Growth Decree for repatriated “brains”. Short of surprises, he couldn’t have them even now. A lot of money… In addition, there would be a need to rebuild relations with the technical area. Possible? In football never say never… See also Martín Palermo will play with Juan Román Riquelme in Villarreal's "Party of Legends": what you need to know

SQUAD — In Appiano Conte he would find several of the players he coached until 2021. It goes without saying that he would ask for the confirmation of his protégé Lukaku, but with him on the bench the future of Brozovic could also change, immovable during his management and now with one foot and half far from the Pinetina. He would inevitably ask for the confirmation of Barella and Lautaro, two untouchables even for the club. If anything, the problem would arise when it comes to talking about purchases…

March 27, 2023 (change March 27, 2023 | 21:34)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inter #Conte #remains #winner #break #Inter #violent