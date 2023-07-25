The sales of Onana, Brozovic and Skriniar were heavy, but the Lukaku case also had a lot of impact. At least two goalkeepers are needed (one will be Sommer, the other perhaps Trubin), a center forward (Morata remains the coach’s favourite), a right-footed marker in the three-man line (Toloi is one of the options, the unattainable dream is Pavard) and a midfielder (Samardzic)

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

A year ago, these days, the Inter market was practically finished, while now the squad available to Simone Inzaghi is an open building site. It’s one of the prices to pay to rejuvenate the team. There are more than three weeks left for the start of the championship: there is time, but not too much because Monza arrives at San Siro on Saturday 19 August for their debut in the league and in the Nerazzurri’s starting lineup, in addition to the question mark between the posts, there are two other roles, that of the right-footed scorer in defense and that of the centre-forward, to be completed with alternatives of a certain thickness. If not owners (because Darmian and Marcus Thuram are on the team) let’s say… almost owners. If you really want to aim for the second star.

Twelve months ago, these days, the zero parameters Onana and Mkhitaryan had already arrived, Lukaku had been brought back to Milan, on loan, with a masterful operation, Bellanova had been taken with the right to buy from Cagliari, while Asllani had in fact been bought by Empoli (obligation to buy). There had been a heavy start from Perisic, which however had been compensated for six months early by taking Gosens from Atalanta, but the other big names were all in the squad. Including Skriniar, in the sights of PSG. Vidal and Sanchez had been voluntary resignations to lighten the wage bill and in any case the two Chileans were not protagonists. The only missing piece, at the end of July, was the sixth defender, who arrived on the last day and "got it right" given that Acerbi had been taken from Lazio, redeemed a few weeks ago for 3.5 million.

Now the situation is very different and to understand it just take a look at the squad that Inzaghi brought with him on tour in Japan. Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin, who work without being able to invest as happened until 2019-20, have already done a lot by placing five incoming operations: the "hit" Frattesi and Thuram, the prospective graft of the Under 21 international Bisseck, the return of the third goalkeeper Di Gennaro and the "surprise" Cuadrado, who arrived amid the perplexities of the fans and alter ego of Dumfries. However, there are many "holes" in the squad because there have been 8 departures of a certain weight: Onana, Handanovic, Skriniar, D'Ambrosio, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Lukaku and Dzeko, as well as Bellanova not bought from Cagliari. Even numerically Inzaghi has obvious gaps and for this reason he had to resort to two Primavera players (goalkeeper Calligaris and defender Stabile) as well as elements returned from loans and destined to go elsewhere for technical choice (Sensi, Lazaro, Sebastiano Esposito, etc.) or to mature (Fabbian).

WHAT YOU NEED… FAST — The priority for Inzaghi is the purchase of a starting goalkeeper. Inter have chosen Sommer and are waiting for Bayern to buy a deputy from Neuer to free him. For the moment, the Swiss has left with the Germans for the tour of Japan and, even if he continues to put pressure to quickly reach Lautaro and his companions, he will have to have a little patience. The Dibu Martinez idea has been debunked. The one relating to Trubin remains, an investment to be made in the future, after Sommer has arrived. Provided that the amount requested by Shakhtar is deemed appropriate.

what it takes… in attack — Inzaghi also needs a centre-forward to forget Lukaku’s betrayal. Big Rom’s confirmation had been his first request to the club and the Belgian’s “turnaround”, as well as putting the management in difficulty, created serious difficulties for the coach. Simone would like Morata because, despite having different characteristics than Romelu, he knows Serie A and has been in double figures in terms of number of goals for nine consecutive seasons. Balogun, who is not a pure first striker, is an (important) investment that the club would like to make in the event of the transfer of Correa or by taking on a less expensive center forward than the Spanish from Atletico.

Skriniar and D'Ambrosio have been replaced by Bisseck, who will also be used on the left. For this you need a right foot marker who sets up and advances the ball and chain. There is Darmian, but an alter ego of him is needed. Pavard has long dreamed of expiring in 2024 with Bayern: Inter have been following him for some time and tried an approach in January. Result? Rejected. Bayern won't let him go. Will the situation change if the Germans manage to sign Walker from City? In Viale della Liberazione they say no, but it is still worth monitoring the situation. Ditto for Tiago Djalò who is currently recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in March: he is not ready immediately and could be an investment in the next transfer market in January or a free transfer next summer. Meanwhile, however, one of the most intriguing ideas is linked to Toloi. In midfield, an element is needed to complete the department, preferably a quality player like Samardzic from Udinese who, however, is highly valued. At least at this moment. If Gosens goes to Wolfsburg, attack on Carlos Augusto del Monza.