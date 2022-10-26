Inter ended all hope of a miracle for Barcelona by successfully beating the Czech Viktoria Plzen (4-0), which they dominated, despite a start characterized by the nerves generated by the situation, with the sufficiency of a team deservedly classified for the round of 16 end of the Champions League in the ‘group of death’.

In a gala-dressed San Siro, Inter did not miss their great date with the club’s recent history, which qualified for the second time in the last decade, consecutively as well, while mathematically eliminating the Barcelona of the Champions League.

The slogan of the ‘nerazzurri’ was simple: win or win. There was no excuse, it had to be achieved at all costs to avoid risking it against Bayern on the last day. The message penetrated deep into the chosen eleven of Inzaghi, so much so that the start was somewhat hesitant.

In the first minutes, the local team left the feeling that they were down on the scoreboard, playing on the verge of desperation, looking for a goal at any price, letting themselves be carried away by the emotion of the fans, by the greatness of the situation, by the vertigo of having him so close.

Between errors at the start and inaccuracies in the three-quarter zone, the first clear chance came in the form of a triple shot. First Dimarco, then Mkhitaryan and again Dimarco crashed into a solid Stanek, who parried as much as he could.

Inter let loose with the passing of the minutes seeing that they had tamed a Plzen that did not generate danger and clearly dominated the match. But the goal still did not come and the alarms, the bad thoughts and the ghosts began to appear in the San Siro.

Lautaro tried it with a volley that Hejda took out with one leg. Also Calhanoglu with a long shot that crashed into Dzeko. There seemed to be no way to uncork the bottle. Defensively everything was controlled, Plzen did not generate danger.

The most important thing was missing, and Mkhitaryan took care of it in the 35th minute. Bastoni, enormous due to his left-handed profile, took a precise cross after a good ride down the wing that Dzeko did not reach, but which he went to the far post free of marks the Armenian to, with the head, unlock the match.

You could almost feel the general sigh from the San Siro and the local players. The most difficult part was done, deservedly so.

The first goal changed Inter’s attitude

After the goal, Inter was another. He maintained dominance, but enjoyed it encouraged by a cheerful crowd, who pushed his team to the second goal to ward off any hint of surprise. Dzeko did it, finishing a beautiful play that perfectly defines this team: Barella took advantage of Dimarco’s depth, with control and a running pass, leaving the ball perfect for the Bosnian, who only had to push it. Four touches were enough to score.

Inter opened and closed the game from the left wing, from Dimarco and Bastoni. Inter did not lower their level in the second half and could have increased their advantage if a post had not rejected the shot of a very successful Mkhitaryan throughout the match, always escorted by Barella and by a Calanhoglu perfectly adapted to his new position replacing Brozovic .

The left wing continued to be a constant danger for Inter. Dimarco generated all the danger of the game and, with another play ‘made in Inter’, the Italian lane left Lautaro hand in hand against a giant Stanek, who was Plzen’s best. Dumfries, Dzeko, Lautaro, Dimarco, Mkhitaryan…

It was a constant harassment of an Inter that found the goal again through Dzeko, who defined inside the area with his left leg assisted by Lautaro. The happiness of the Interista night was not completed by just any goal, but by the goal of a Lukaku who returned to the field after a two-month injury.

The party broke out in the final minutes in the stands. Gone are the bad moments with which Inter started the season. The return of the Belgian striker was the icing on the cake of a perfect night in which Inter, with dominance, maturity, solvency and identity, reunited with Europe after ten years without going to the round of 16.

