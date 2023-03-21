The Viale della Liberazione club loaned Facundo Colidio to Tigre and, by monitoring their striker, the Nerazzurri managers “fell in love” with Mancini’s new national team player

Many Italian football fans discovered Mateo Retegui recently, after Roberto Mancini’s call-up to the national team. Now they are waiting to see if the Boca Juniors striker, on loan at Tigre since February 2022, will make his blue debut as early as Thursday against England or perhaps in the next match against Malta. Inter, on the other hand, have known him well and for some time. But there’s more: the managers of viale della Liberazione have already had contact with the boy’s entourage to obtain a preferential corridor and convince him of the goodness of the technical project on him.

ROUTE TO… LAUTARO — Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin like Retegui a lot. For the technical characteristics, but also because, now that he has joined the national team (his grandfather Angelo Dimarco was from Canicatti; that’s why he has our passport), he would add Italian flair to the group. A feature considered essential for the team of the future that will lose the free agent Gagliardini, perhaps D’Ambrosio and Bellanova. The Nerazzurri management also observed him live on the occasion of Deputy Sports Director Baccin’s recent trip to South America and spoke to Carlos José, the father of the 1999 class born in San Fernando. The parent, who is also the agent, was presented with a path similar to that of Lautaro that Retegui for “garra” and technical characteristics somewhat resembles (he is taller by a few centimeters…). He would arrive in Milan not to immediately become the irremovable owner, but to become an important point of reference in the short term. Much will depend on him too, provided that all the pieces of the puzzle fall into place. See also Dybala contract, from Argentina: "Do not renew and listen to other offers"

COUNTERPART COLIDIUM — Retegui is flattered by the Nerazzurri’s interest in him and, even more so after Mancini’s call-up, would appreciate experience in Europe, in particular in Serie A. In January he said no to a transfer to Udinese and in retrospect he did well because in the meantime the level of the clubs looking for him has risen considerably. Now, however, it will be necessary to find the “square” for his price tag which is owned by Boca Juniors (contract until December 2024), but which the Tigre will buy half by paying 2.1 million euros. President Ezequiel Melaraña has already made it known to the Xeneizes with whom relations are good given that the two-year loan, which could be interrupted after one, has been confirmed so as not to interrupt the growth path of the boy, top scorer in the last Argentine championship. Both Tigre and Boca are interested in Facundo Colidio who played very well in 2022 and who also started 2023 fairly well before having a small decline lately. Colidio has been at Tigre since the beginning of 2022 and just following his talent in Victoria, Inter were “kidnapped” by Retegui’s qualities. Tigre would like to keep Colidio (but he knows it costs a lot), Boca has already expressed its interest in the 2000 owned by Inter. He will be a nice intrigue. Also because Italian, Spanish and English companies have asked for information about Mateo. See also MLS Transfers: How Squad Building Works in Major League Soccer

March 21, 2023 (change March 21, 2023 | 19:04)

