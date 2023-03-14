Inter &Co, the company listed in the United States that controls Banco Inter, announced on Monday night, the 13th, that it had a net profit of R$ 29 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted profit (by IPCA) of R$ $23 million in the third quarter of last year. The bank had strong growth in credit, revenues and customers, but the default rate rose.

Inter, which announced earlier today that it has no exposure or commercial relationship with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), ended December with 25 million customers, adding 8.3 million people – and companies – throughout 2022, a record number to the bank. According to the bank, two-thirds of these customers use “three or more” bank products.

In a comment when presenting the results, the president (CEO) of Inter&Co, João Vitor Menin, highlighted the record number of customers won by the digital bank, the move to Nasdaq last year and highlighted the credit strategy. “We will continue to reprice our credit portfolio, ensuring efficient use of our regulatory capital,” he said.

“We are also working painstakingly to optimize our credit models, minimize risk and optimize capital consumption”, he added. For 2023, the bank promises to do “more with less” and “balance between growth and profitability”.

Banco Inter’s loan portfolio ended December at R$24.5 billion, a 40% increase over the previous year. Defaults also rose in the period, closing 2022 at 4.1%, considering delays over 90 days, compared to 3.8% in September last year. At the end of 2021, it was at 3%.

Shorter-term default (with arrears of 15 to 90 days) ended the fourth quarter at 4.5%, stable compared to the previous quarter and slightly above the same period in 2021, when it stood at 4.3%.

Transactions made in digital bank products grew 85% in 2022, totaling R$ 578 billion. Net revenue from banking services rose 87% to R$1.2 billion. Gross revenues amounted to R$ 6 billion, with growth of 90%.

A data closely monitored in digital banks, the average revenue per active customer (ARPAC, its acronym in English) ended the fourth quarter at BRL 31, down 11% in 12 months. Customer acquisition cost (CAC) ended the fourth quarter at R$30, compared to R$29 a year earlier.

The Basel index, which measures the capitalization of banks, fell to 24%, compared to 44% at the end of 2021, but is still well above the minimum required by the Central Bank, of 11%.