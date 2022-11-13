Atalanta ahead with Lookman, then the Bosnian (brace) goes wild: it ends 3-2 for Inzaghi, the final forcing of Gasp’s team vain

Here it is, the first direct match won by Inter in the league. The first joy, against Atalanta: 3-2 for Inzaghi’s team, which also managed to overturn (for the second consecutive time) an initial disadvantage. Lautaro and his teammates thus return to -11 from Napoli, who will also be the next opponent at the resumption of the championship on January 4th. For Atalanta the regret of having played more games inside the same: the third defeat in a row leads to some questions.

FIRST HALF – The day begins with a setback for Gasperini, who in extremis loses Toloi and puts Palomino in, returning after seven months and the forced stop for the doping affair. But the type of match he had in mind for Atalanta does not change, with a man across the board, with Scalvini glued to Barella, Pasalic on Calhanoglu and Koopmeiners diverted to the right to control as much as possible the exchanges of Bastoni and Dimarco. The result is a game played at a thousand per hour, with many errors due to the frenzy. And an Inter that must find alternative ways because in midfield the ball is more of Gasperini than of Inzaghi. And so at 13 ‘it is even Onana, with a throw of his, to fish in an atypical position of center forward Dimarco: control and left-footed shot, too weak. Atalanta is growing in level. At 15 ‘Koopmeiners caught in the area by Pasalic controls and shoots at the near post, Onana careful to deflect for a corner. At the same corner, the Cameroonian goalkeeper must overcome himself, to say no to a header by Palomino. Inter struggled to build, Atalanta passes by leaning on the episode: minute 25, in the area Zapata controls and moves the ball quickly, too quickly for De Vrij who takes the bite and intervenes on the man. Lookman shoots well and scores 1-0. It is the most difficult moment for Inter, who seem tactically dolled up. Atalanta has the demerit of not sinking, Inzaghi’s team the one to build a tie: it’s 36 ‘, Calhanoglu from the left serves Lautaro on the edge of the area with a play that doesn’t seem like much, but the Argentine gets his head and transforms it into a ball that overtakes Palomino and becomes an assist for Dzeko, good at stunt to beat Musso. The rest of the first half is a desperate Skriniar save on Zapata’s assistance for Lookman and, on the other hand, in the 43rd minute a complicated turn by Lautaro found in the area by Calhanoglu. See also F1 | Power unit: Gasly, Perez and Alonso change many parts

SECOND HALF – In the second half Gasperini puts Malinovskyi in for Scalvini. And so it is Koopmeiners who descends from the parts of Barella. The first chance is for Inter, however, with Dumfries who in the 8th minute recovers on the trocar and points straight towards the limit, but without finding the door with the right. Not even a minute and Atalanta is desperate: Zapata works a nice ball inside the area served by Pasalic, turns on the right side but the right is just a little wide. Little breath, only occasions in this phase: 10 minutes, it is Mkhitaryan from 18 meters who cannot find the goal. Inter sees the space to hurt and on 11 ‘passes: Malinovskyi loses the ball starting the restart Inter, the ball spins fast from Barella to Mkhitaryan up to Dimarco, on whose cross Maehle contrasts Dzeko and pays the rebound against, goal Atalanta feels the blow, at 15 ‘Lautaro goes close to 3-1 with a right from the edge. A matter of seconds: a minute later, Calhanoglu’s corner, Lautaro touches it and this time it’s Palomino with his head to put it in the wrong door. Only Inter, in this phase: Dimarco with the turbo puts a perfect ball on Lautaro’s head, but the shot is not precise. Gasperini tries to change: outside Demiral and Zapata, inside Okoli and Hojlund, Inzaghi replies with Bellanova and Acerbi for Dumfries and Bastoni. It takes an episode to reopen the match. And Atalanta suddenly finds him: at 32 ‘corner of Koopmeiners, in the center of the area Skriniar loses sight of Palomino who beats Onana. Other substitutions for Inzaghi: out of Mkhitaryan for Brozovic, Dimarco comes out for the former Gosens. Inter trembles, in the 37th minute Hojlund for a while with his head does not find the same. Two more changes: Boga for Pasalic, Correa for Lautaro. Lookman from the edge has a good chance, but shoots the right corner. We are in full swing, six minutes of injury time, most of them in the Inter half field. The last chance is at minute 95: Malinoskyi’s shot that becomes a pinball machine in the middle of the area, then it is Koopmeiners with the head who does not find the winning deviation. Inter rejoices, for Atalanta only regrets and question marks. See also Meluk tells him... (Overanalysis and overvaluation)

