The Turk is better than Barella and will start tomorrow evening. He will lend a hand to the median seen in the Italian Cup, but above all a more careful non-possession phase will be needed: too many goals conceded for Inzaghi

The recovery of Hakan Calhanoglu and the progress required in the defensive phase are the weapons with which Simone Inzaghi wants to knock Hellas Verona down. Of the players who have worked separately in recent days, the Turkish is the one who is the best and tomorrow evening he will be used as a starter despite the muscle problem he suffered last Saturday in Monza. Where the Nerazzurri rearguard skidded again, as happened (often) before the break and as happened in the last match, the one against Parma in the round of 16 of the Italian Cup. Small or large, it doesn’t make much difference, unfortunately for Skriniar and his companions: there is often dancing back there.

TOUCH OF CALHA — See also Calhanoglu's double penalty closes the Juve streak: Inter is reborn and is -3 from the top The former AC Milan player is tremendously useful to Inzaghi who on Wednesday, lining up Gagliardini, Asllani and Mkhitaryan in the middle, saw his team have marked possession of the ball, but also struggle tremendously to build quick actions and goalscoring. That’s why, after exams (with a comforting outcome) and separate training sessions (with moderate intensity), Hakan will be able and drafted against Hellas tomorrow evening. He serves the team tremendously and, even if he can’t be 100%, he is ahead of Barella. It will be Calha from the start, while the blue will sit on the bench or return, together with Lukaku, Handanovic and Brozovic, for Wednesday’s Italian Super Cup final in Riyadh against Milan. The number 20 is the man to bet on to forget the disappointment of the U-Power Stadium and take off for Saudi Arabia (Sunday afternoon) with a maximum gap of 10 points compared to Napoli. The Nerazzurri want to stay in the running for the Scudetto, but above all they aim to hold on to one of the first four places which means qualification for the 2023-24 Champions League. The minimum goal for the Viale della Liberazione club. See also Fernando Jaramillo will continue to lead the Dimayor

COLABRODO DEFENSE — Calha’s recovery will be important for the midfielder, but Inzaghi also (and above all) needs to limit defensive mistakes. Compared to Wednesday against Parma in the Italian Cup, Skriniar and Acerbi will return as starters and it will be necessary to reverse the negative trend. Even if 2023 started with a clean sheet against leaders Napoli, Inter continued to have problems in the non-possession phase in the following two matches and conceded two goals to Monza (losing two heavy points for the standings in full recovery ) and one to Parma, sixth in Serie B. Not the best of life if you consider that Juventus have been able to win their last 8 league games without conceding a single goal. Beyond the comparison with the Lady, the Nerazzurri numbers are worrying: 24 goals conceded in 17 days are a huge amount for a team that last season had the most reliable rearguard in Serie A for a long time. The balance is even “dramatic ” (sportingly speaking…) away, where there are 20 goals conceded (like Bologna): nobody in Serie A has done worse. At home, with only four balls picked up behind them by Handanovic and Onana (the second least beaten defense in home matches), things are going better, but against Parma on Wednesday an alarm bell rang which, in view of the arrival of the ‘Hellas, it shouldn’t be underestimated. A trend reversal, therefore, is needed because up front Lukaku and Correa are scoring little and not always Dzeko, Lautaro and the midfielders will be able to make up for the mistakes made by everyone in the non-possession phase. See also Eurocup: Virtus, what a collapse. Ulm dominates the Italian champions

January 13, 2023 (change January 13, 2023 | 08:42)

