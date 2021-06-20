Inter pressing on the free attacking midfielder. The offer exceeds the AC Milan one: there is trust. Inzaghi may have immediately replaced Chris

The ways of the market are endless. But a twist like this, on a quiet Sunday in June, risks setting fire to the next Milan derby. Inter swoops hard on Hakan Calhanoglu, a perfect profile to replace Christian Eriksen while waiting to understand what the Dane’s sporting future will be. A meeting with the entourage was enough to understand the player’s appreciation of the Nerazzurri hypothesis, the rest – perhaps – will be clearer in the coming days, especially now that the now former Rossoneri number 10 will be free from the cumbersome thought of the European Championship. The free agent status greatly simplifies the Nerazzurri’s work, also facilitated by a distance on the renewal with Milan that has never been canceled in recent months. An arm wrestling that ended up cooling the hypothesis of a stay at Milanello: Calhanoglu has never taken a step back from the initial request of 5 million per season, while Milan has never moved from the 4 million ceiling, maximum threshold established by the company. And the big cold came at the end of the championship, when the player’s name started and be linked to several clubs in Europe, including Juve. But Inter were not, they were not considered in the least as a possible pretender. She came out by surprise, and slipped into pole position.

MOVING HOUSE – Appiano Gentile is just 19 km from Milanello and less than half an hour by car. It would be a rather easy dressing room move for the Turkish attacking midfielder. The house already has it, even if in a position that could potentially be rather uncomfortable in the future, a few steps from Casa Milan. In the same residential complex where the Inter player De Vrij lives, with whom he may now be able to exchange some cognitive messages on the Nerazzurri reality. In fact, there is still nothing, but in short, the “treat” operation has already started and could potentially end in a few days. Obviously Inter are willing to remedy the Turkish’s stomach ache, guaranteeing him that new five million deal that Calhanoglu had so far only found in an offer from Qatar. But at 27 it is too early to spend the winter in minor leagues, preferring money to ambitions: at Inter, Hakan would find the guarantee of playing in the Champions League and the possibility of continuing to exalt himself in a great championship, but with the Scudetto on his chest. .

OPPORTUNITY’ – Calhanoglu’s arrival would be a super blow for Inter, tactically but also economically. No cost of the card and a “recoverable” engagement only with the now imminent exit of Nainggolan, towards Cagliari. Calhanoglu has all the characteristics to be the “opportunity” very dear to the Nerazzurri management, forced in the last market sessions to make a virtue of necessity. And there will be no need to wait for the sacrifice of the big player to close the operation and immediately patch the hole that emerged in the pink after the Eriksen drama.

PIOLI MUCHED – Marotta and Ausilio are in daily contact with Simone Inzaghi, who needs a talented and unpredictable mezzala to whom to entrust the decisive work that Luis Alberto covered in Lazio, that mezzala of quality and international experience ready to ignite the LuLa. Calha has grown a lot with Pioli, he has regained the confidence and leaps of a champion, the ones he had enchanted with in Germany with the Leverkusen shirt. He is in the midst of football maturity, which is why he is aiming for a top player contract, perhaps the last important player of his career. Inter is ready to please him: the joke at Milan is served.

