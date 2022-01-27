The attacker leaves Genoa and finds Inzaghi again: dry loan until June 30 with a salary from the Nerazzurri
Felipe Caicedo is an Inter player. The official announcement is still missing, but the day was useful for the player and Genoa to settle the last bureaucratic issues before the sale. Which will be temporal: dry loan until 30 June, with the next five months of salary obviously borne by Inter. The two clubs had already agreed on everything for a few days, but only this morning will Caicedo receive the necessary authorization to leave for Milan and begin the process of medical examinations, a mandatory step before being able to go to the office to sign the new one. contract and shake hands with President Steven Zhang. Felipe is excited for the new adventure, he accepted with enthusiasm, happy to find Simone Inzaghi after the wonderful experience he had with Lazio, and also convinced that he can make his precious contribution in the championship race. At 33, Inter was a train that had to be caught and Caicedo was found at the station well in advance.
Last workout
–
Waiting for updates on the negotiation, which closed definitively only in the evening, yesterday Felipe took the field regularly for the last training season with Genoa, which today is planning a family match in which in any case Caicedo would not have participated. just to avoid any physical problems. Felipe greeted everyone, the suitcase was ready, he was just waiting for the call from his entourage to get into the car towards Milan. It will happen today, Inter is waiting for him.
January 28, 2022 (change January 28, 2022 | 00:06)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#InterCaicedo #waiting #agreement #Medical #examinations #today
Leave a Reply