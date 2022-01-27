Felipe Caicedo is an Inter player. The official announcement is still missing, but the day was useful for the player and Genoa to settle the last bureaucratic issues before the sale. Which will be temporal: dry loan until 30 June, with the next five months of salary obviously borne by Inter. The two clubs had already agreed on everything for a few days, but only this morning will Caicedo receive the necessary authorization to leave for Milan and begin the process of medical examinations, a mandatory step before being able to go to the office to sign the new one. contract and shake hands with President Steven Zhang. Felipe is excited for the new adventure, he accepted with enthusiasm, happy to find Simone Inzaghi after the wonderful experience he had with Lazio, and also convinced that he can make his precious contribution in the championship race. At 33, Inter was a train that had to be caught and Caicedo was found at the station well in advance.