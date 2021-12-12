Inter overwhelms Cagliari 4-0 and flies to first place in the standings after the clear victory in the match valid for the 17th day of Serie A. The Italian champions dominate the match from start to finish and with the success they rise to 40 points, overtaking Milan who are now second at 39. The Atalanta is third at 37, followed by Napoli at 36 after 2 consecutive defeats.

Inzaghi’s Inter marches like a steamroller and paves the bad Cagliari of Mazzarri, always second to last at 10 points. The Nerazzurri show turns on in the 29th minute with the advantage signed by Lautaro. The Argentine, on a corner from the right, is free to hit the head at the near post: 1-0. The goal certifies the dominance of the hosts, who were dangerous several times in the first half hour. The network turns off Cagliari, which does not find the strength and ideas to react. Inter could close the accounts already in the first half, but Lautaro wasted the penalty won by Dumfries.

Not bad, the monologue of the Italian champions continues in the second half, when the gap widens dramatically. At 50 ‘Sanchez hits the mark with a splendid right-footed shot: 2-0. At 66 ‘it is Calhanoglu’s turn, who signs up for the scorers with a 20-meter torpedo: 3-0. At 68 ‘comes Lautaro’s encore, who shoots on the edge of the offside and deposits on the net with a soft touch: 4-0, game over and Inter first.