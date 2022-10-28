The Nerazzurri get a point in the league from 20 games, for a streak that hasn’t been seen in the club since the 1940s: it is the hand of the coach, who had done even “better” at Lazio
There is a fact that can encourage Inter also in the league and – as happened in the Champions League – authorize us to strongly believe in a change of gear. And it’s not about the recovery of great players – like Lukaku and Brozovic – who are also fundamental. Because it has not been stressed enough how important – and therefore decisive when they are missing – two players like that are.
