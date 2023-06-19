This is how it went for the Mexicans in Europe this weekend: Arteaga scored his first goal, Lozano remains the leader and more

Inter play the game on Davide Frattesi with two cards in hand: time and memory. Zhang’s club knows that it has to hurry in order not to lose the advantage it has acquired on the other competitors, but it also knows that the past drives the present. Translated: we must avoid repeating another Bremer case, when the iron was not struck while it was hot. Last year the centre-back was paraded under Juve’s nose and there are dangerous points of contact: once again there is a stand-by agreement due to the Nerazzurri’s need to sell a piece first. Back then, Skriniar’s failure to leave acted as a stopper, now the Nerazzurri management wants to prune quickly and thus have money for the operation. It’s better not to talk to Frattesi about foreign countries, he still doesn’t feel the charm: he has personally promised himself to the Nerazzurri. Furthermore, there is an agreement between the two clubs: 35 million, an expensive loan with an obligation to buy, and in the package Samuele Mulattieri, rated 5. However, it is impossible to anticipate the purchase given the self-financing regime and the President Zhang there doesn’t seem to be any openings to move in before settling things out.

Juve, Roma and Milan complete the group of teams that would like to recruit Davide. Even if the Bianconeri have to give in to sink the blow, the Giallorossi have the leverage of 30% guaranteed on this same resale, but the Nerazzurri pole position comes from the will of the player. Inter’s good offices with Sassuolo, on the other hand, serve to make the Emilians patient while waiting for the Nerazzurri’s moves. For example, Gosens’ exit to Union Berlin (cost 15-20 million) should be implemented soon, but especially on Brozovic there are interesting news. It’s Al-Nassr, home of CR7, the Arab team that is seriously considering making an offer for the Croatian: next week could bring news and it would be the last piece of the puzzle. In one fell swoop, he would give what is needed to bring Frattesi to Milan and would also free up his place in midfield. Bound by the settlement agreement, the Nerazzurri executives are obliged to reduce the amount of wages (gross Brozo weighs more than 13…), but they also have to look further, given the difficulties on the Onana front: depriving themselves in one fell swoop of both Croatian and German, they try to avoid much more painful transfers in between. Inter absolutely want Frattesi to play with Barella, and certainly not instead of him.