The future of Marcelo Brozovic is still to be decided, leaving from Inter and divided between the huge offer from Al Nassr (20 million euros a year against the midfielder’s request for 30) and Barcelona, ​​which attracts the most Technically Croatian.

Meanwhile, while there is a meeting in these hours between the Saudi club’s emissaries and the footballer, Epic Brozo himself, through an Instagram story, has returned to keep everyone in suspense: “More to come, stay tuned (Much still needs to happen, stay connected, ed)”, the words of Brozovic. What is the Nerazzurri player alluding to? The situation could still give twists:

