After three days of rest, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter resumed in reduced ranks in view of Sunday night’s match at Juve’s home. The many national teams will start returning from tomorrow, but seeing Brozovic and De Vrij on the pitch was already an important signal. The two, stopped since 8 March for calf problems, after a week of therapies and work in the gym today followed a personalized program, but outdoors and also with the ball. Already tomorrow they should increase their workloads and join – albeit partially – with their comrades.

The nationals

–

It is useless to force the times, also because the group is still reduced to the bone (even with Lautaro) despite the various Primavera aggregates. The European national teams involved tonight will be in Appiano tomorrow, with the usual discharge especially for those who will not be spared even today. While Barella and Bastoni are not announced from 1 ‘in Turkey-Italy (but Calhanoglu will be there), Perisic should be spared Croatia-Bulgaria. To be verified whether the 36-year-old Dzeko will also be squeezed in the second test with Bosnia. Certain local Sanchez and Vidal, who tonight in Chile-Uruguay (without Vecino) are at stake for the remaining world hopes. Possible rest also for Correa in Ecuador-Argentina. The South Americans will be in Milan on Thursday, so they will be in a group only from Friday.