Agreement reached between Marcelo Brozovic and the Saudi club Al Nassr, which for days had been chasing the yes of the Inter midfielder. There is verbal agreement between the parties, tomorrow the player will undergo medical examinations in a coastal city in Croatia and then sign a very rich three-year contract. The Croatian’s contract with the finalist company of the last Champions League expires in 2026. The influence of the sporting director of Al Nassr, the former Croatian international Goran Vucevic, weighed on the player’s ok.

brozovic with ronaldo

—

If, as it becomes almost certain at this point, the verbal agreement becomes official, Brozovic will also be another of the high-level players who will take part in the very rich Saudi league, which has already snapped up Benzema, Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and Kantè, just to name a few. But above all Brozovic will be a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo, who made his debut last January in the Saudi championship. Waiting to understand if other world football stars, see Verratti who have been talked about for some time, will join their colleagues covered in gold.