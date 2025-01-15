





























Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Inter – Bologna of Serie A, which is played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Inter – Bologna

Classification and statistics between Inter – Bologna

Inter arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Cagliari



while Bologna played their last Serie A match against



Hellas Verona



. He Inter currently occupies the position number 2 of Serie A with 44 points, while their rival,

Bolognaoccupies the place 8 with 30 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, Inter’s schedule, Bologna’s schedule and Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.