Inter Bologna live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Italian Cup match

INTER BOLOGNA STREAMING TV – Tonight, Wednesday 20 December 2023, at 9pm Inter and Bologna take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the round of 16 of the 2022-2023 Italian Cup. Where to watch Inter Bologna live on TV and live streaming? Mediaset? Sky Sports? Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Italian Cup match between Inter and Bologna will be visible live on free-to-air TV on Canale 5. There will be an extensive pre- and post-match program with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Inter Bologna kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Wednesday 20 December 2023. Live streaming? On the free platform Mediaset Infinity. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Inter Bologna on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today's match:

INTER (3-5-2): Audero; Bisseck, Acerbi, Baston; C. Augusto, Frattesi, Asslani, Barella, Darmian; Arnautovic, Lautaro Martinez.

BOLOGNA: (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; De Silvestri, 58'Lucumì, Calafiori, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, 87'Fabbian, Saelemaekers; van Hooijdonk.

