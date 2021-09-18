Inter Bologna live streaming, TV and probable line-ups of the Serie A match

INTER BOLOGNA STREAMING TV – Tonight, Saturday 18 September 2021, at 6 pm Inter and Bologna take the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan (with reduced capacity due to the Covid emergency), a match valid for the fourth day of the 2021-2022 Serie A. Where to see Inter Bologna live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Inter and Bologna will be visible on exclusive live TV on the DAZN online platform. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Inter Bologna is scheduled for 6 pm today, Saturday 18 September 2021.

Not just streaming. DAZN also has its own channel on digital terrestrial. It is called Dazn Channel, and it is the backup channel of the streaming sports platform, which will be accessible to subscribers in case of problems with the service. The channel is available on digital terrestrial number 409 from Monday 9 August 2021. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, remember, piracy is a crime.

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Inter Bologna on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Dimarco; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko. Annex. Simone Inzaghi

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; De Silvestri, Medel, Bonifazi, Dijks; Svanberg, Schouten; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow; Arnautovic. Annex. Mihajlovic

