Brozovic hopes to replace Mkhitaryan from 1 ‘, but the Croatian is more likely to start from the bench like Sunday in Turin. Out the injured Lukaku, D’Ambrosio and Darmian

Losing team … don’t change. At most he “retouched” with a substitution compared to the one that was beaten Sunday in Turin: Bastoni in place of De Vrij. Yesterday Simone Inzaghi was oriented not to upset the formation that took to the field at the Stadium and, if he does not change his mind during this morning’s “kick”, the only variation in the starting eleven beaten by the bianconeri will be Bastoni in place of De Vrij. The Azzurri international has recovered after the flu attack that knocked him out of the game on Saturday (he was only on the bench against Juventus) and is ready to take back a jersey in the starting eleven. To make room for him will be De Vrij, with Acerbi at the center of the three-man line and Skriniar to complete the department. See also Inter, Skriniar's replacement must be at his height

CONFIRMATIONS AND BROZO – For the rest only confirmations: Dumfries on the right is not touched, especially after the distraction to the adductors of the right thigh that knocked Darmian out. On the opposite out there will be Dimarco, while in the middle he will touch Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan. To tell the truth, there could be the option of using Brozovic from 1 ‘, who returned to play in Turin in the last 10’. However, it is unlikely that the Croatian will start tonight from the beginning, perhaps to let the Armenian catch his breath. More likely that he will happen in Bergamo, on Sunday at lunchtime. Finally, there is space for Lautaro and Dzeko: the Bosnian has already scored 7 goals at Bologna, the last two (with the Nerazzurri shirt) in the 6-1 on 18 September 2021. Correa, after the blow he suffered on the knee in the match of over a month ago against Barcelona at San Siro, he often played gritting his teeth and has limited autonomy. It is unlikely that he will take away the place of the former Romanist or the Toro. See also From the "Gigi Riva" football school to the national team: Barella told by those who raised him

TRIBUTE TO RANOCCHIA – The Umbrian defender yesterday was at Pinetina to greet his teammates and spoke with the management, as always happens on the eve of the full outfit (Marotta, Zanetti, Ausilio and Baccin). After the farewell to football played at the end of September, tonight at San Siro Andrea will be rewarded on the pitch with a Nerazzurri shirt and then he will receive the applause of his audience. A well-deserved tribute given that he stayed at Inter from January 2011 to last June, winning a Scudetto, two Italian Cups and an Italian Super Cup. With Inter he made 226 appearances while also wearing the captain’s armband.

November 9 – 07:36

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#InterBologna #Inzaghi #raises #Bastoni #focuses #Dzeko #Tribute #Ranocchia