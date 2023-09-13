These are the words of Yann Bisseck, new Inter defender, regarding his nickname ‘steaks’ given to him by the fans

“When word started getting around that I might come here, people started calling me ‘Steak.’ I asked some people what that meant, and they said it came from ‘steak.’ I think it’s funny. If it’s the I’ll take my new nickname.” These are the words of Yann Bissecknew Inter defender, regarding his nickname ‘steaks’ given to him by the fans upon his arrival at the Nerazzurri.