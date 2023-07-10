Yann Bisseck’s new adventure with the Inter shirt can finally begin. The defender landed in Milan, at the Linate airport, shortly after 19:30 with a scheduled flight from Düsseldorf, after a short holiday. A few dozen fans welcomed him. “I’m ready and happy” were his first words. Once scheduled, he will undergo the usual medical examinations, which as usual will be divided between the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano and Coni for sports fitness. So, barring unforeseen events resulting from the exams, he will go to the office to sign the contract that will bind him to the Nerazzurri for the next five years, therefore until 2028, then there will be the official announcements. Bisseck arrives from Aarhus, Inter will pay the Danish club the 7 million euros provided for in the release clause, payable in two tranche.