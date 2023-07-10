The German defender was welcomed in the late afternoon at Linate airport by a few dozen fans: he will be the third signing – Di Gennaro permitting – after Thuram and Frattesi
Yann Bisseck’s new adventure with the Inter shirt can finally begin. The defender landed in Milan, at the Linate airport, shortly after 19:30 with a scheduled flight from Düsseldorf, after a short holiday. A few dozen fans welcomed him. “I’m ready and happy” were his first words. Once scheduled, he will undergo the usual medical examinations, which as usual will be divided between the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano and Coni for sports fitness. So, barring unforeseen events resulting from the exams, he will go to the office to sign the contract that will bind him to the Nerazzurri for the next five years, therefore until 2028, then there will be the official announcements. Bisseck arrives from Aarhus, Inter will pay the Danish club the 7 million euros provided for in the release clause, payable in two tranche.
Season
—
In recent weeks, the German has been busy at the Under-21 European Championships with his national team, captaining all three matches of the group stage against Israel, the Czech Republic and England. With Aarhus, on the other hand, he returned from a season of 35 appearances, always as a starter, and 5 goals in all competitions. This is Inter’s third signing, after the arrivals of Marcus Thuram and Davide Frattesi.
#Inter #Bisseck #landed #Milan #ready #happy
Leave a Reply