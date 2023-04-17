Inter-Benfica where to see it: Canale 5? Sky? Mediaset Infinity? Prime Videos? TV and streaming news

Inter-Benfica worth one Champions League semifinal. The Nerazzurri are huge favorites in the return match of the quarters after the 2-0 with which they conquered the Da Luz Stadium (with Lukaku’s beautiful dedication after the goal that closed the match). The team coached by Simone Inzaghi dream of an Italian derby in the semifinal (against the winner of Naples-Milan: where to see it? TV streaming, info here) is looking for redemption after yet another defeat in the league (against Monza at San Siro, 11 in total) even if the Champions League area remains close (minus two from fourth-placed Milan and minus five from third-placed Roma). Where to see Inter-Benfica: Canale 5 or Sky? Mediaset Infinity or Prime Video? Tv and streaming, quick guide to follow the Champions League.



Inter-Benfica where to see it: Prime Video

Inter-Benfica live tv and streaming will be broadcast on Prime Videos (Amazon) visible via smart TV (compatible with the service or on a game console such as PlayStation or Xbox) on the app or official website.

Inter-Benfica TV and streaming

Inter-Benfica in TV on Channel 5 Wednesday 19th April at 9pm? Nothing to do for those who hoped for the match to be broadcast in the clear. There is no broadcasting of the match for this second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals. Nor will the match go to pay up Sky Sport, Mediaset Infinity, SkyGo or Now.

Inter-Benfica Prime Video commentary

Inter-Benfica will be told on live TV and streaming on Prime Videosthe Amazon channel, with commentary by Sandro Piccinini and the technical commentary by Massimo Ambrosini.

Inter-Benfica probable formations

Simone Inzaghi should bring the couple back Lukaku-Lautaro in attack, with Mkhitaryan And Calhanoglu (ahead of Brozovic) in support. The Benfica recover Otamendi in defense (disqualified in the first leg) and up front Goncalo Ramoswith the former Joao Mario behind.

INTER (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Lukaku. Herds Inzaghi

BENFICA (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Aursnes; Ramos. Herd Schmidt

Subscribe to the newsletter

