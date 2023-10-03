Inter Benfica streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

INTER BENFICA STREAMING TV – This evening, Tuesday 3 October 2023, at 9pm Inter and Benfica take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the group stage of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. Where to watch the Inter Benfica match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the final of the top European competition in detail:

Inter Benfica: where to see it on TV

The Champions League match between Inter and Benfica will be visible live on satellite TV on Sky Sport channels and free-to-air on Canale 5. There will be an extensive pre- and post-match program with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts . Inter Benfica kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Tuesday 3 October 2023.

Where to watch the match in live streaming

Live streaming of the match Champions League Inter Benfica will be visible via the paid platform – reserved for Sky subscribers – SkyGo, on NOW and on Infinity +. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Match : Inter-Benfica

: Inter-Benfica Where : San Siro stadium, Milan

: San Siro stadium, Milan Date: Tuesday 3 October 2023

Tuesday 3 October 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports, Channel 5

Sky Sports, Channel 5 Streaming: SkyGo, NOW, Infinity+

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch the Inter Benfica Champions League final on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for this evening’s match:

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

BENFICA (4-2-3-1): Trubin; Bah, Morato, Otamendi, Aursnes; Kökcü, Neves; Di Maria, Rafa Silva, Joao Mario; Muse.