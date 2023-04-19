Inter Benfica live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Champions League match

INTER BENFICA STREAMING TV – This evening, Wednesday 19 April 2023, at 21.00 Inter and Benfica take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan for the second leg of the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Where to watch the Inter Benfica match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the Champions League match in detail:

Inter Benfica: where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Champions League match between Inter and Benfica will be visible on live TV and live streaming, exclusively, on Amazon Prime Videos. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Inter Benfica’s kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm today, Wednesday 19 April 2023. In this article, we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Match : Inter v Benfica

: Inter v Benfica Where : San Siro stadium, Milan

: San Siro stadium, Milan Date: Wednesday 19 April 2023

Wednesday 19 April 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Amazon Prime Videos

Amazon Prime Videos Streams: Amazon Prime Videos

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Inter Benfica on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for tonight’s match at 21: