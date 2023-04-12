Inter-Benficabad episode for the journalist Tancredi Palmeri of Sportitalia. An alleged drug dealer flashed a white packet live during the link

Tancredi Palmerijournalist of Sportitalia often the protagonist of nice interludes, this time he didn’t take with a smile what happened during the connection from Lisbon for the match Benfica-Inter valid for the quarter-finals Champions League. In fact, in the middle of the live broadcast, a man showed the cameras a sachet containing a white powder and Palmeri didn’t like it at all.

“Mamma mia, this is a total imbecile. – Palmeri declared – You are an imbecile I tell you, you are a licensed idiot. You really deserve it, you really deserve it, licensed idiot”. After noting that the alleged drug dealer was a South American, Palmeri suggested that the director cut the video, “so we can send it to the Portuguese authorities, which doesn’t hurt”.

: ‼ ️😳 During a pre-match connection from Lisbon, @tancredipalmeri he has to deal with a local drug dealer. pic.twitter.com/caeU8DJymH — Sportitalia (@tvdellosport) April 11, 2023

