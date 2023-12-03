Napoli-Inter, Mazzarri does not speak after the match. Here because

After the 0-3 of Napoli-Inter, Walter Mazzarri did not appear at the microphones and Napoli’s sporting director, Mauro Meluso, spoke in his place. Who explained the reasons for the coach’s absence: “Mazzarri preferred not to come also because we prefer to avoid disqualifications – his words to Dazn -. We are very unhappy, it’s a mortification that we don’t deserve”.

Napoli-Inter 0-3, sporting director Mauro Meluso: “Bad day for Massa and VAR”

Then the Napoli sporting director underlines: “Massa and the VAR have had a bad day. It can happen to anyone, even the players, but I think it was like that.” The episodes that don’t go down well with Neapolitan society? “The first goal gave us a blow and was certainly spoiled by a foul on Lobotka, who deserved immediate intervention. Then there’s the penalty on Osimhen: I was a footballer, if they take your Achilles tendon you lose I support him and go down. It’s a foul and should have been sanctioned.”

“We don’t want to create conspiracy theories, but scoring that first goal had a strong impact on us – continued Napoli’s sporting director, Mauro Meluso, after the match lost against Inter -. The team gave a lot, had many opportunities and lost against a great team. I don’t want to argue senselessly, but in my opinion we didn’t deserve it. We need balance and uniformity, I’ve seen many penalties given like the one on Osimhen. Today we feel too penalised.”

On the match: “The regret is precisely linked to the fact that the team put their heart and soul into it and played an excellent match, especially in the first half. With Mazzarri we are finding a balance that we had lost for a period, without wanting to throw the cross on Garcia. It’s really sad because we didn’t deserve this heavy defeat.”

Napoli-Inter 0-3 Scoreboard

Inter wins 3-0 at ‘Maradona’ against Napoli in the 14th matchday of Serie A. Calhanoglu (44′), Barella (61′) and Thuram (85′) score and Simone Inzaghi’s team returns to the top of the table (+2 on Juventus who had momentarily taken the lead after the 2-1 victory in Monza on Friday evening), while Mazzarri’s Azzurri are caught up by Roma in fourth place.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Ostigard, Natan (42′ st Zerbin); Anguissa, Lobotka (30′ st Zielinski), Elmas (30′ st Lindstrom); Politano (23′ st Raspadori), Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

On the bench: Idasiak, Gollini, Demme, Juan Jesus, Simeone, Cajuste, Gaetano. Coach Walter Mazzarri

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian (41′ pt Bisseck), De Vrij (18′ pt Carlos Augusto), Acerbi; Dumfries (32′ st Cuadrado), Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan (32′ st Frattesi), Dimarco; Thuram (41′ st Arnautovic), Lautaro Martinez.

On the bench: Di Gennaro, Audero, Sensi, Klaassen, Asslani, Agoumé, Stabile, Sanchez. Coach Simone Inzaghi

SCOREERS: 44′ st Calhanoglu (Inter), 16′ st Barella (Inter), 40′ st Thuram (Inter)

REFEREE: Davide Massa from Imperia.

NOTES: Booked: Elmas, Rrahmani (Naples); Darmian, Thuram (Inter).

